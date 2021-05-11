Bodimettu ghat section cleared for vehicle movement

On Sunday night, boulders had fallen on at least two stretches of the ghat section, cutting off vehicle movement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Traffic on the Bodimettu-Munthal ghat section resumed at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, boulders had fallen on at least two stretches of the ghat section, including the sixth hairpin bend. As a result, vehicle movement was cut off between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tourists from TN used the Bodimettu ghat section to reach Munnar in Kerala and workers from the district also used the route to go to work on cardamom estates. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been very few tourists, and due to restriction, workers too, are not going to the estates. Under such circumstances, only essential goods including vegetables, meat and milk were being transported between the two States. On Sunday night, the fall of the boulders had completely cut off movement of even the essential goods through this stretch.

Using cutter machines, the boulders had to be broken and only from Tuesday evening, would vehicles be able to use the ghat section, DSP (Bodi sub-division) Parthiban said.

As an alternative, vehicles are using the Cumbum Mettu stretch to enter Kerala. From Wednesday, they can start using the Bodimettu stretch also in full swing, officials said.