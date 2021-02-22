Bodies protest clubbing of SC communities

Up in arms: Film producer Ishari K. Ganesh and association president A.R.A. Annadurai at the protest

CHENNAI

22 February 2021

Union Cabinet had approved their categorisation as Devendrakula Velalars

Several caste associations representing the interest of various communities such as Pillais, Mudaliyars and Chettiars on Sunday held a hunger strike near Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, against the proposal by the Centre and the State government to categorise seven Scheduled Caste (SC) communities as Devendrakula Velalars.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the categorisation of seven communities as Devendrakula Velalars and a Bill to give effect to the same was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Centre also clarified that the seven communities would continue to remain in the SC List.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest, A.R.A. Annadurai, president, All-India Velalar, Vellalar Kootamaippu-cum-Name Protection Committee argued that the ‘Velalar’ or ‘Vellalar’ appendage was used to collectively represent communities like Pillais, Mudaliyars and Chettiars, which have been in existence for long.

“It is unfair to include other communities now. The Centre and State government must withdraw the decision. And we will not stop unless the decision and the Bill are withdrawn,” he said.

He said this was an attempt to destroy their identity and the AIADMK, DMK and BJP had betrayed them.

“Our population is around 1.75 crore in Tamil Nadu. We are also thinking of fielding our own independent candidates in the upcoming polls by boycotting the major parties,” he said. He also dismissed arguments that the decision to include the seven SC communities was taken after holding a study and looking at a recommendation made by the committee appointed to look into the issue.

Film producer Ishari K. Ganesh, who also runs numerous educational institutions, took part in the protest.