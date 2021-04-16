Bodies of two fishermen brought back, buried

Efforts are on to locate 9 others

The bodies of two fishermen, who were among the three killed in a mid-sea collision of a mechanised boat and a merchant vessel off Mangaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, were brought to Colachel on Thursday and buried.

The victims Alexander, 38, and his father-in-law Dasan, along with 12 others were fishing 55 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast when a Singapore merchant vessel rammed their boat. All of them drowned due to the impact.

The ship crew managed to rescue Velmurugan of Ramanathapuram and Sunil Das of West Bengal but could only retrieve the bodies of Alexander, Dasan and Manik Das of West Bengal.

Efforts were on to locate and rescue the nine missing fishermen, including Denson of Manappad in Thoothukudi district. The wife of the missing fisherman, D. Rani, along with her two daughters, submitted a petition to Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj seeking his intervention to expedite the rescue operation. “Since the catch was very poor in the Manappad area, my husband moved to Kerala, from where he was going for fishing in the mechanised boat. The Collector should take up our case with the governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to expedite the search operation,” said Ms. Rani.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi sent an e-mail to Union Home Ministry and the Defence Ministry to take steps to rescue the nine missing fishermen.