Bodies of Kuwait fire victims being taken to their native places in Tamil Nadu

Published - June 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan was present along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when the bodies arrived in Kochi on a special aircraft from Kuwait.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan paid homage to the mortal remains of those who died in the major fire in Kuwait. Mr. Masthan was present in Kochi, along with Kerala Chief Minister P. Vijayan, when the bodies arrived on a special aircraft from Kuwait.

The Tamil Nadu government made arrangements to move the bodies of those from the State to their native places. Of the seven victims from Tamil Nadu, Karuppanan Ramu was from Ramanathapuram district, while Mohammed Sharief hailed from Villupuram. Bhunaf Richard Roy was from Thanjavur district and Sivashankar Govindan from Chennai.

Chinnadhurai Krishnamoorthy hailed from Cuddalore district and Raju Ebamesan from Tiruchi district. Mariappan Veerachamy was from Thoothukudi. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

