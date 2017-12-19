Bodies of four killed in accident taken to AP

MADURAI

Bodies of the four persons from Andhra Pradesh who were killed in a road accident near Tirumangalam on Monday night were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday.

Among the deceased were two brothers – both employed with the Andhra Pradesh Police. While S. Ragu (34) was a Sub-Inspector attached to Karnool police station, his brother Chinna alias S. Ramprasad (30) was a head constable at Dharmapuram police station. The other deceased were identified as P. Madhusoodhana Reddy (35), and driver L. Mahesh (32) from Anantapur district.

The injured person, S. Subburayadu, has been admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

The victims were returning home in a car after visiting Sabarimala. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a slight curve on Virudhunagar-Madurai four-lane highway. The vehicle hit the median of the road constructed over Maravankulam tank, jumped through an open space provided over the median and fell into a depth of around 20 feet, killing the four persons on the spot.

Two ambulances were deployed free of cost to carry the bodies to Andhra Pradesh, Tirumangalam (Town) Inspector of Police Gandhi said.