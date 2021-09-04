Boating, water sports at Marina beach, floating restaurant at Muutukadu soon

TN Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan made these announcements in the Assembly on Saturday, he also announced the development of eco-camping sites and adventure sports sites across the State

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Royal Madras Yacht Club will jointly introduce boating and various water sports, including wind sailing and speed boats at the Marina beach in Chennai, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Making new announcements for tourism development in the House, the Minister said a ‘floating restaurant’ would be set up in the Boat House at Muttukadu, located about 35 km from Chennai city on the East Coast Road. The Boat House, set up by TTDC in Muttukadu is offering various boating and water sports activities and the floating restaurant is expected to increase footfalls to the tourist spot.

In another announcement expected to benefit weekend tourists from Chennai, Mr. Mathiventhan said that Mudhaliarkuppam Boat House would be further developed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. In view of the positive response received from tourists to visit the islet located on Odiyur lake, infrastructure, including a cafeteria would be developed to encourage water sports and beach play activities there.

Aiming to attract young tourists, who are into adventure sports, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department would develop paragliding, zip lining, bungee slingshot, rock climbing, nature walks and camping sites at Yelagiri (about 220 km from Chennai), he said.

Eco-camping sites would be created on the Javadhu Hills spread over Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, parks and adventure water sports would be introduced there and a Boat House would be set up in Jamunamarathoor. Beema Waterfalls would be developed to attract more tourists, he said. Steps would be taken to develop tourist sites along Hogenakkal Falls in Dharmapuri districts too, he said.