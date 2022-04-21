Boating in Madurai Vandiyur tank soon

Boating would be introduced in Vandiyur tank in Madurai soon and works were under way to set up recreational activities there, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In his reply to DMK legislator (Madurai North) G. Thalapathi’s request for boating in the tank, Mr. Duraimurugan recalled that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had sanctioned funds for the service on the request of former Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan.

Earlier, Mr. Thalapathi said the people in Madurai needed recreational facilities other than cinema halls and malls, and hence Vandiyur tank could be used for boating.

To Mr. Thalapathi’s another query as to whether the State government would come forward to desilt the tank and widen its banks, Mr. Duraimurugan said a G.O. was issued on January 19 according administrative sanction for ₹68.49 lakh for desilting the tank and steps were being taken to float a tender and commence the works.