Boat overturns in sea off Pudukottai coast, fisherman missing

PUDUKOTTAI

23 November 2021 11:23 IST

The incident took place on Monday night, while one fisherman was rescued, a search has been launched for another

A fisherman of Pudukottai district was reported missing after the fibre boat in which he, along with another fisherman, set sail from the coastal Kottaipattinam village on Monday night, overturned in the sea.

Coastal Security Group sources said the two fishermen K. Ganesan (45) and L. Manimuthu (40) -- both from Kottaipattinam -- ventured into the sea in an unregistered fibre boat owned by the former at around 7 p.m. on Monday. As they were proceeding for fishing, the boat overturned in the sea due to strong winds. The incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m about two nautical miles off the Jegathapattinam coast in the district.

Ganesan was rescued by fishermen who were fishing nearby and was safely brought to the shore, while Manimuthu was reported missing. A group of six fishermen set sail on board two fibre boats on Tuesday morning in search of the missing fisherman, the sources said.