Board moots financial body for Non-Resident Tamils to invest safely

February 17, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, is exploring the possibility of establishing a financial institution in which Tamils working abroad could invest their savings. The Board is exploring the idea with the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

One of the challenges facing several thousands of Tamils living abroad is to find a reliable and trustworthy way of investing their life’s savings in Tamil Nadu. “If the financial institution is set up by the State government, it will be beneficial to those interested in investing their savings,” Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy told The Hindu.

Until the institution is established, the Board will recommend that such interested persons, as guided by the Chief Minister, invest in other State-run agencies like the transport corporations. The Board chairperson, members and Commissioner are set to visit Kerala’s NORKA-ROOTS to learn how it works.

Another issue facing the Tamils living abroad was complaints over tenants not vacating their real estate properties and it was challenging for them to deal with them while living abroad. “We are holding talks with police officers to deal with such complaints,” he said.

The Board is also planning to establish a mobile museum which could be used in the international fora, depicting the greatness of the Tamil civilisation, Tiruvalluvar and the archaeological findings from Keeladi, Adichanallur and others sites, Mr. Sivasenapathy said.

At present, the Board is exploring the California and Singapore models for the teaching of Tamil to non-Tamils or to Tamils who have settled abroad but interested in reviving their roots by learning the language. The Board will discuss its proposals at a meeting scheduled for February 28.