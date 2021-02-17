Board exams in Tamil Nadu from May 3

CHENNAI

17 February 2021 10:19 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the Class 12 board exams for State Board students will begin from May 3 in Tamil Nadu.

Students will begin with the language paper on May 3 and will end with the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography papers on May 21.

All exams have been scheduled with a minimum of a one day break inbetween them. Students taking up the mathematics exam on May 17 will have a five day break after their previous exam on May 11.

The exam will commence at 10 a. m. with fifteen minutes for the students to read he question paper. Students will then write from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

After nearly ten months , schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on January 19. It had been a long standing demand from several teachers in the state for a speedy announcement regarding the board exam schedule for the year.

Full schedule