Board exams in Tamil Nadu from May 3

After nearly ten months of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak, schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on January 19.   | Photo Credit: Pichumani K

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the Class 12 board exams for State Board students will begin from May 3 in Tamil Nadu.

Students will begin with the language paper on May 3 and will end with the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography papers on May 21.

All exams have been scheduled with a minimum of a one day break inbetween them. Students taking up the mathematics exam on May 17 will have a five day break after their previous exam on May 11.

The exam will commence at 10 a. m. with fifteen minutes for the students to read he question paper. Students will then write from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

After nearly ten months , schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on January 19. It had been a long standing demand from several teachers in the state for a speedy announcement regarding the board exam schedule for the year.

Full schedule

DateDaySubject
03.05.2021MONDAYLANGUAGE - Part 1
05.05.2021WEDNESDAYENGLISH - Part 2
07.05.2021FRIDAY

COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH

ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE

COMPUTER SCIENCE

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

BIO-CHEMISTRY

ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)

HOME SCIENCE

POLITICAL SCIENCE

STATISTICS

11.05.2021TUESDAY

PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY

17.05.2021MONDAY

MATHEMATICS

ZOOLOGY

COMMERCE

MICRO BIOLOGY

NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE

NURSING (General)

NURSING Vocational

19.05.2021WEDNESDAY

BIOLOGY

BOTANY

HISTORY

BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS

BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING

BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING

BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY

OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP

21.05.2021FRIDAY

CHEMISTRY

ACCOUNTANCY

GEOGRAPHY

 

