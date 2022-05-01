Board exams: ‘Decision on masking after consulting Chief Minister’

Experts against closing of schools and colleges: Health Secretary

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said a decision on mandatory wearing of masks for students during board examinations will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister.

While addressing the press on World Veterinary Day at Madras Veterinary College he said, “The School Education department and Public Health Department will take it to the knowledge of higher authorities as well as the Chief Minister and a decision will be made."

Dr. Radhakrishnan said two departments would also make decisions on increasing the number of examination centres in view of COVID-19 cases going up. He also said public health experts had advised the State not to resort to extreme measures such as the closing of schools and colleges. “Just wear masks. That is all we are insisting on, especially in crowded spaces like markets as well as other religious and cultural gatherings.” He urged members of the public to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour voluntarily, without the need for any enforcement methods.

To mark the occasion of World Veterinary Day, he explained how COVID-19 taught scientists a lesson on trans-boundary and zoonotic disease. “Independent study and monitoring of these diseases by veterinary sciences, allopathic medicines, Indian medicines and environmental studies should help one another because almost 70% of diseases spread from animals to human beings,” he said.