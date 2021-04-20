Board exam schedule to be out 15 days in advance

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu has said that Class 12 students would be intimated about the fresh schedule for their public exams at least 15 days before they are to begin.

In a circular, the DGE has instructed all Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers to inform school heads in their jurisdiction about the postponement of the exams as announced by the State government on Sunday.

The students are currently taking their practical exams and are expected to complete them by the end of this week.

The board exams for these students, scheduled to start from May 5, were postponed by the State government following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the State. CBSE board exams for Class 12 students too have been postponed, and students have been informed that a decision on the new dates would be taken following a review meeting on June 1.