Bloodstain at TASMAC shop leads to the arrest of four in Thoothukudi

The Thoothukudi Central Police have arrested four persons for stealing liquor bottles from a TASMAC oulet on V.E. Road here recently.

Police said the four had stolen liquor bottles from the shop on April 14. Shop supervisor Parthiban had lodged a complaint. When the police visited the spot, they noticed a footprint with bloodstain and started investigating about anti-social elements who sustained injury in the foot recently.

When the police zeroed in on R. Charles, 30, of Indra Nagar in Thoothukudi, he confessed to the crime. Charles said he and his friends A. Antony, 33, of Vannar Street in Shanmugapuram, J. Michael Raj, 39, of George Road, C. Praveen, 30, of Muniyasamypuram stole the liquor bottles.

Charles said they bought intoxicating tablets from one David, who is running a pharmacy at Kandasamypuram.

As they could not get the ‘desired high,’ they decided to steal liquor bottles.

When they were taking the liquor bottles packed in cartons at the shop, one of the cardboard cartons could not bear the weight and brode. A few bottles fell down and broke and Charles stamped on the glass pieces and sustained a deep cut injury in the instep.

Despite the bleeding injury, Charles and his associates packed the liquor bottles in gunny bags and escaped.

Pharmacy sealed

The police have sealed the pharmacy of David for selling drugs without prescription given by a qualified physician. The licence of the pharmacy is likely to be cancelled, the police said.