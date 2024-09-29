GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blood donors club for small animals launched

Published - September 29, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Small Animal Veterinarians Association (CSAVA) has launched a blood donors club to bring together dog blood owners and veterinarians for medical assistance.

The Small Animal Veterinarians Association (CSAVA) has launched a blood donors club to bring together dog blood owners and veterinarians for medical assistance.

As blood loss anaemia is a life threatening condition, the Small Animal Veterinarians Association (CSAVA) has launched a blood donors club to bring together dog blood owners and veterinarians for medical assistance. It has also created a WhatsApp group.

G. Bharanidharan, the general secretary of the CSAVA) said the life threatening condition required emergency blood transfusion and the availability of canine blood and its components could save and make a difference to pets’ lives. Tick fever causes severe anaemia in dogs and if untreated could cause death.

He said the platform would connect CSAVA and voluntary blood donor owners. “The blood donor dogs will be rewarded with incentives including free vaccines, deworming coupons, complementary dog food, multivitamins, medical consultations, and travel expenses for the owners,” he added.

Published - September 29, 2024 10:12 pm IST

