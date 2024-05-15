Blood donation clinic inaugurated on CMC’s Ranipet campus

Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi inaugurated a blood donation clinic and a road safety campaign at the Christian Medical College (CMC) on its Ranipet campus on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was part of CMC’s proactive step towards promoting road safety awareness among the public. The road safety campaign was aimed for the collaborative efforts between law enforcement and community institutions to create safer roads.

Dr. Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, expressed gratitude towards all participants and stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment towards promoting road safety. He reiterated CMC’s dedication to serving the community, not only through medical interventions but also through proactive initiatives aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public welfare.

Ms. Shruthi also flagged off a bike rally, organized by CMC staff, on the campus on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway. More than 150 volunteers participated in the rally. On the occasion, I. Rajesh, Medical Superintendent, Dheepak Selvaraj, Associate Director, and Jeyalinda, Associate Nursing Superintendent, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.