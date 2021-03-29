Seldom will politicians reject the showering of flower petals by admirers and party men. Apparently, it is not a great idea when a second wave of COVID-19 cases is on in the State. On Sunday evening, security personnel accompanying Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had a tough time with such a petal shower. They were seen using transparent panels in front of the vehicle with VIPs, in an effort to ensure that petals from the cadre do not fall on the VIPs. One has to be too careful when a pandemic is on.
Blocking showers of blessings
Dennis S. Jesudasan
CHENNAI,
March 29, 2021 02:38 IST
