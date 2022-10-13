Blindfolded volunteers form human chain to mark World Sight Day

Ophthalmologists urge users of devices to follow the 20-20-20 rule; diabetics aged over 50 advised to get their eyes tested every year

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 20:19 IST

To raise awareness around vision impairment, nearly 100 blindfolded volunteers forming human chain to mark the World Sight Day in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital organised a blindfolded human chain on Thursday to create awareness on vision impairment. World Sight Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of October every year. The theme for this year was “#LoveYourEyes”.

Over 100 people of various age groups, including doctors and staff of the hospital and college students, participated in the programme.

Senior ophthalmologist Manjula Jayakumar said by taking care of the eyes, especially in children, over half of the blindness can be prevented. She advised people follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce strain on the eyes. Under the rule, a user of any electronic device should take a break for 20 minutes; look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. “One should blink 12 to 14 times a minute to avoid dry eyes,” she said.

“Diabetic patients aged above 50 should get their eyes screened at least once a year as over 30% of them could develop some form of diabetic eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataract and glaucoma,” she said.

