‘Blind Walk’ to promote eye donation held

The World Sight Day that was observed on Thursday, highlighted the need to create awareness on eye donation. In a way to emphasise the importance of donating eyes, and preventing blindness, 60 persons led by two visually challenged persons took a walk in what was called “Blind Walk” from the Government Pentland Hospital.

Organised by GVK-EMRI that operates the 108 ambulance network, the walk was held from the old campus of Government Pentland Hospital to its out-patient wing located on the same stretch. During the walk, the participants covered their eyes with a black cloth and were guided by two visually challenged persons.

“World Sight Day is observed on the second Thursday of October every year. This is the time to create awareness on eye donation. The aim of organising the ‘Blind Walk’ was to create an understanding by being in the world of the visually challenged persons, and also to motivate them,” said Govind Rayal, district manager for Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, GVK-EMRI.

Among the participants was A. Shanthi, joint director of medical services, Jayageetha, chief medical officer of Government Pentland Hospital and Parimala, programme officer of District Blindness Control Society, Vellore. Nurses and staff of the hospital also took part.

Mr. Rayal said that they were also promoting eye donations through the round-the-clock health helpline – 104.

“Anyone who wants details on donating eyes can contact 104,” he said. The participants also took a pledge to donate their eyes.

In Tiruvannamalai, Collector K.S. Kandasamy took part in an awareness walk organised at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital. Dean of the hospital Natarajan was present.