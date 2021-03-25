Blast from the past

Chennai

25 March 2021 01:15 IST

One thing that stands out this election is the lack of voices that people have been hearing for years — that of late leaders of the two Dravidian parties, Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi. Their speeches were a staple for years. Even during the 2019 Parliamentary election, there were recorded speeches being played over speakers, before and during meetings, or sent as WhatsApp forwards. This year seems different because these voices are missing. That is why the voice of Jayalalithaa, booming from a audio system in the T. Nagar constituency took people by surprise, but also gave them a moment of familiarity.

