Ten workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Sivakasi on May 9, and 13 persons sustained injuries, according to police. The workers were manufacturing fireworks at Sudarshan Fireworks unit in Sengamalapatti around 2.15 p.m. when the blast occurred.

The deceased have been identified as – Vijayakumar, 28; C. Ramesh, 32; G. Kaleeswaran, 47; M. Muthu, 57; M. Avudaiyammal, 80; V. Lakshmi, 47; S. Vasanthi, 48; S. Veeralakshmi, 48; K. Petchiammal, alias Jeyalakshmi, 25; and G. Alagarsamy, 35.

The blast razed seven work sheds and damaged six others. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them over 30 minutes to douse the flames.

According to Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, deployment of untrained workers in a sensitive process like dealing with chemicals could have led to the accident. A sudden change in weather in the region could have also caused the accident.

Earlier, one of the workers was reported missing following the explosion, and the police personnel were searching for him in the debris. “His body was found late in the night,” the SP said.

A police source said that over 100 workers were working at the unit when the blast occurred.

S. Saravanan of Sivakasi is the licence-holder for the unit, and one Muthukrishnan is suspected to have taken the unit on lease for manufacturing fireworks, the police source added.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, condoled the deaths and said that he had directed the Collector to take up expeditious rescue operation and provide life-saving treatment to all the injured persons.

He promised to provide relief to all the affected persons after the approval of the Election Commission.

PTI adds:

Saddened by loss of lives: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President said in a post on X.

