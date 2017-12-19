Black flag protestgreets Purohit

Even as Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit held a review meeting in Salem, the DMK expressed stiff opposition to his actions by staging a black flag demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday.

Terming the Governor’s actions anti-democratic, the DMK cadre raised slogans in support of State autonomy. The agitation was organised by the Salem central district unit of the DMK, and drew participation from cadres of the CPI and the VCK as well.

G. K. Subash, treasurer of the central district unit, led the agitation. G. Soodamani, former Mayor and senior party leader, A. Mohan, district secretary of the CPI and G. Jayachandran, urban district secretary of the VCK were among the party leaders who took part in the stir.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Subash said that the Governor, by holding review meetings with State government officials, was encroaching upon the autonomy of the State and its constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R. Sarathkumar also expressed his opposition to the Governor’s actions, saying, “The continued inspections [by the Governor] and subsequent protests are an affront to democracy. The Tamil Nadu government must consult with the Governor to avoid such instances.”