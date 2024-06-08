ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s vote share gains cannot be compared with those of Congress: Chidambaram

Updated - June 08, 2024 12:25 am IST

Published - June 08, 2024 12:24 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader P. Chidambaram and TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai addressing the media at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Former Union Home and Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, on Friday, said that INDIA bloc has gained 234 seats, which is not a small number, when compared to the BJP, which has come out from 303 seats in 2019 to 240 seats in 2024, and said that the ‘moral victory’ in this election belongs to the Congress while the ‘moral defeat’ belongs to the BJP.

Speaking to the reporters here at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Chidambaram also slammed the exit polls, the majority of which claimed a massive victory for BJP and added that the people have taught ‘humility’ to the BJP. “As citizens, we welcome the new government that is being formed. At the same time, as Opposition, we will be keenly observing the actions of the government,” he said.

He also rejected PM Modi’s assertion that the BJP and NDA had grown in Tamil Nadu. “I saw a report that said that BJP has got 11% and Congress has got 8% in Tamil Nadu. How can a party that contested in 9 seats and secured 8% be compared to a party that contested in 21 seats and secured 11%. It has to be rationalised. It is illogical,” he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Modi’s barb about why the Congress was not complaining about the Electronic Voting Machines, Mr. Chidambaram also said that the Congress has only proposed a small change to make it better. “We have not rejected the EVM. In the process, we have to make one more improvement. The voting slip in VVPAT can be taken by the voter and put in a ballot box instead of letting it automatically fall inside. Even today, a few people do raise doubts about EVMs. I am not saying whether the doubts are fair or not. But, it can be improved and reformed. That’s our party’s position,” he said.

Responding to PM Modi’s statement why Congress was celebrating despite not being able to form the government, Mr. Chidambaram asked what Prime Minister Modi’s problem was with Congress celebrating the INDIA bloc’s tally. “What is his problem with our celebrations? Let him celebrate. I can see that he has lost his enthusiasm and sheen,” he said.

Mr. Chidambaram added that the people have protected the Indian Constitution by giving anadequate number of seats to the INDIA bloc. “What else can he do except bow down to the constitution?”

