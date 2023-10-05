HamberMenu
BJP’s vindictive politics shows it is afraid of Opposition unity: T.N. CM Stalin

Mr. Stalin slammed the BJP government for the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and for the I-T Department searches at premises linked to a DMK MP; he said these were examples of the misuse of investigative agencies for political ends

October 05, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has criticised the Union government for the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and the searches by the Income Tax Department on Thursday in places linked to to DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan.

In a message on the microblogging site X, he alleged that the Union BJP government’s “vindictive politics” knew no bounds. He said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was “clearly afraid of the growing unity among the Opposition parties. It’s time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing real issues,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said arresting Mr. Singh and raiding Mr. Jagathrakshakan’s home were clear examples of the misuse of independent investigating agencies against the leaders of the INDIA bloc, for political ends.

Alleging that the “deliberate persecution of Opposition leaders” was an assault on democracy, he said the BJP has conveniently forgotten the recent warning from the Supreme Court that the ED should be transparent and fair. “But it seems they [the BJP] are hellbent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / economic offence/ tax evasion / state politics

