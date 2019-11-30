BJP’s vendetta politics behind Chidambaram’s jail term: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was resorting to vendetta politics against former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who completed 100 days in prison on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri slammed the BJP for engaging in vendetta as Mr. Chidambaram “was taking on the Modi-Shah duo with strong criticism and they wanted to end that”.

“The BJP thinks that it can silence him, stifle his voice by keeping him in prison. The government machinery is working over time to ensure that he is not released from prison. The ED and the CBI have similar cases against him,” he said.

Comparing Mr. Chidambaram’s tenure in jail to former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was confined for 580 days and was released recently, Mr. Alagiri added that the people of the country wanted him to be released.

Mr. Alagiri said it was under Mr. Lula that 3.60 lakh people were lifted out of poverty and he too faced the same kind of vindictive politics. He hoped Mr. Chidambaram will be released by the court soon.