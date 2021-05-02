Tamil Nadu

BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari LS bypoll by over 1 lakh votes

Pon Radhakrishnan  

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 1,11,491 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress-veteran H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

Vasantha Kumar's son Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth is pitted against Pon Radhakrishnan who had earlier won from this constituency in 2014.

According to Election Commission figures late afteroon, Vijay Vasanth has bagged 53.64% votes while Radhakrishnan 38.61%.

Of the 7,31,148 total votes polled on April 6, Vijay Vasanth has secured 3,92,202 while Radhakrishnan 2,82,278. The remaining votes were shared by the other 10 contestants, the election commission said.

