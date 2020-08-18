‘BJP’s polarisation agenda won’t work’

DMK-led alliance ahead in race: Alagiri

The BJP’s alleged attempt to polarise voters on religious lines ahead of the 2021 Assembly election will not work as voters in the State can easily differentiate between their religious beliefs and attempts at communalisation, according to TNCC president K.S. Alagiri.

“The BJP cannot differentiate between religious beliefs and communal politics. That is why it is resorting to using Gods like Murugan and Vinayaka for politics. The party’s leaders are confused. People won’t fall for their divisive agenda in Tamil Nadu,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

Mr. Alagiri said the BJP won’t gain politically from the recent support gained from two DMK functionaries, like former Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy and MLA Ku. Ka. Selvam, as they had no ideological standing.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance was ahead in the race for the 2021 polls as M.K. Stalin was its Chief Ministerial candidate unlike the AIADMK which was a divided house, he said.

Mr. Alagiri will kick off the Congress’ pre-election campaign on August 20 from Tiruppur. A team of 150 members, which has been sent to the party high command for approval, will reach out to the voters. Each week, Mr. Alagiri plans to cover three Assembly constituencies. The Congress will undertake padayatras to reach out to people in all villages.