BJP’s move puts spotlight on Dalit leaders

CHENNAI

14 March 2020 01:28 IST

SC candidates in both Congress and BJP have not tasted success in the past

The appointment of L. Murugan as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit has kindled the debate whether a Scheduled Caste member can emerge as a successful leader in a major party in Tamil Nadu given the fact that the community members have not made it to the top in the two established parties so far.

In the BJP, it was after 17 years that a member of the Scheduled Caste could become President. His predecessor was S.P. Kirupanidhi, who held the post during 2000-2003.

His innings was remembered in political circles as a case of failure as Mr. Kirupanidhi himself had alleged “non-cooperation” from sections of the party and in 2011 he joined the DMK.

In the last 50-odd years, the State unit of the Congress had three Presidents from the community. P. Kakkan, who was Home Minister in the Ministry headed by M. Bakthavatasalam, the last Congress Chief Minister (1963-67), became the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief in October 1969 and held the post till 1972. At the time of the Congress split in November 1969, he was part of the Congress (Organisation) which had leaders such as K. Kamaraj, S. Nijalingappa and Morarji Desai. In September 1979, L. Elayaperumal, a respected leader, was made president of the State unit of the Congress (Indira) and six months later, he had to quit following dissidence in the organisation. In the wake of the Congress’ rout in the Periyakulam Lok Sabha byelection in September 1982, the State unit of the Congress was dissolved and Maragatham Chandrasekhar, who later became Union Minister, made interim president. She held the post till May 1983.

‘Failure of leaders’

Commenting on the “failure” of the SC leaders in the BJP and the Congress, D. Ravikumar, Villupuram MP and general secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said that “unfortunately, political parties are not able to overcome barriers of caste hierarchy.” Mr Murugan might face more difficult days as the BJP State unit is “more orthodox” than the central leadership. The MP said the BJP, which tried woo Devendra Kula Vellalars, one of the constituents of the SCs, wanow seeking to reach out to another sub-sect, Arundathiyars, to which Mr. Murguan belonged.

Brushing aside the criticism against the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, L. Ganesan, former State president, expressed the hope that the new chief would have a “successful stint” as he had risen from the ranks. Mr. Ganesan said Mr. Kirupanidhi could not make a “huge impact” because he was a “lateral entrant.”

P. Venugopal, two-time Tiruvallur MP representing the AIADMK, said Mr. Murugan would have a “fulfilling stint” given his experience and exposure as vice-chairman of the National Commission for SCs.

G. Ramakrishnan, CPI(M) polit bureau member, said although President Ram Nath Kovind was from Scheduled Castes, there were instances even in Tamil Nadu where village panchayat presidents from the community were not able to function well. “There ought to be policy intervention to make improvement in the socio-economic and political situation,” he says.

P. Ramajayam, academician, said it remained to be seen what stand Mr. Murugan would adopt on the issue of “honour killing”. “Having highlighted the controversy over grabbing of Panchami lands, will he continue his campaign in this regard as in many instances, members of intermediary castes appear to be enjoying possession of the lands?” he wondered.