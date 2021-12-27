BJP’s district units likely to be revamped

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 01:09 IST

Party wants district presidents to fight 2026 Assembly poll rather than being figureheads

Many district units of the BJP in Tamil Nadu are likely to be overhauled in a few months. This would be in line with State president K. Annamalai’s keenness on strengthening the party at the grassroots to increase its prospects in the 2026 Assembly election.

According to party sources, Mr. Annamalai is keen on building his own team and plans are afoot to ensure that the district presidents fight the next Assembly election rather than just being figureheads.

The reorganisation of the leadership of the party’s 60 districts may be undertaken after six to eight months, a source said. While there was talk that over 30 district presidents might be shunted out, the source said there was no such plan now; but there might be a change eventually as the party worked on its goals for 2026.

Advertising

Advertising

The source further said the BJP was trying to woo former MPs and former MLAs of other parties, leaders with oratory skill and senior leaders who were sidelined, especially in the DMK. Recently, AIADMK steering committee member K. Manickam quit the party and joined the BJP. When asked about these developments, Mr. Annamalai said, “I believe every karyakarta matters to the party in Tamil Nadu, right from the booth workers to the top leadership. Everyone is working very hard to build the party. Of course, we also need horses for courses. When the time is right, the party will make an appropriate decision.” He said it was his belief that the district presidents were powerful in their areas. “We are delegating them a lot of work to make them strong,” he said.