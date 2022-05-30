‘BJP’s charge of religious conversion in Christian institutions absurd’

I’m sure people of T.N. will nip it in the bud: Chidambaram

Congress’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP’s allegation of religious conversion in Christian institutions in the State was absurd.

“There cannot be a more absurd and false accusation than this. From 1 st Standard to college, I studied in Christian-run institutions. There are hundreds and thousands of children studying in Christian schools [now]. Several generations have benefited from Christian schools and colleges. Nobody has attempted to convert anyone. This is a false allegation. I am sure the people of Tamil Nadu will nip it in the bud,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

He said Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s criticism of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for putting forth the State’s demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at a recent event was unnecessary.

“The Tamil Nadu government accorded him [Mr. Modi] the best reception. Projects worth around ₹32,000 crore were inaugurated at the event. That itself shows huge respect for the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister explained the achievements of his government. The Chief Minister put forward the State’s requirements. Both of them spoke right. I don’t understand this criticism at all,” he said.

On Mr. Stalin’s repeated use of the word ‘Union government’, Mr. Chidambaram said the Constitution mentioned the word ‘Union’ and not ‘Central government’.