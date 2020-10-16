BJP’s anti-reservation mindset exposed: Stalin

CHENNAI

16 October 2020 01:14 IST

‘Party treats social justice as a dispensable commodity’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday alleged that the affidavit of the Centre in the Supreme Court that it could not implement even 27% reservation for OBCs in the medical seats surrendered by the State government to the central pool had exposed its anti-reservation mindset.

“Ever since the BJP came to power, there is a consistent attack on the reservation policy. It has already denied social justice to the SCs/STs and now the OBCs are sidelined in the administration,” he charged in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said even though the Madras High Court had ordered implementation of 50% reservation, the Centre had filed an affidavit opposing even 27% reservation.

He said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that he was a representative of the OBCs in the country, his government was undermining the 27% reservation for the OBCs in education and employment opportunities in the Central government as recommended by the Mandal Commission.

Pat for T.M. Krishna

Mr. Stalin congratulated singer and Magsaysay award winner T.M. Krishna on his Edict Project, setting to music the edicts of emperor Ashoka.

“Let the efforts of the singer-activist aiming at safeguarding tolerance and brotherhood gain success,” he said in a statement. Mr. Stalin said the singer was close to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.