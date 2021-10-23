Tamil Nadu

BJP’s Annamalai trying to stay politically relevant, says TN Electricity Minister

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthilbalaji, on Saturday, said the BJP State president K. Annamalai had levelled corruption allegations against him only to stay politically relevant.

Responding to reporters at a function held at the Coimbatore Collectorate, the Minister said there was no truth in the corruption allegations. Somebody who was defeated in Aravakurichi [the Assembly constituency where Mr. Annamalai contested and lost] was levelling such allegations just to stay afloat in politics, he said.

The Chief Minister was trying to deliver good governance by launching several welfare schemes. Soon after assuming office, the CM had said that the DMK government would function in such a way that those who had voted for the DMK would feel happy and those who did not, would regret it, the Minister said.


