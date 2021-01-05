BJP’s ‘aggressive work’ no threat to ties with AIADMK, say leaders

Many of the party’s nominated point persons for all the 234 Assembly constituencies have already hit the ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “intensive work” across the State, in the run-up to the Assembly election, does not pose any threat to its relationship with the ruling All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), according to leaders of the two parties.

The BJP has nominated point persons for all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Many of them have already hit the ground, giving the impression that the party would like to contest in the constituency concerned.

Dismissing the possibility of this disturbing inter-party ties, V.P. Duraisamy, one of the vice-presidents of the State BJP, said the brief assigned to point persons was to ensure the formation of booth committees, identify “key voters” and establish a rapport with prominent persons in the constituency. “Besides, the point persons highlight the salient features of welfare schemes of the Central government,” said Mr. Duraisamy, who recently joined the party after quitting the DMK.

Acknowledging that the AIADMK was the major partner of the alliance in the State, he added that further clarity on the contours of the coalition would be known after January 14 [when Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to be in Chennai].

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said there was no need to entertain confusion over the matter as every party carried out similar activities ahead of the Assembly election. “My party is also undertaking all these functions,” he said.

When details regarding seat sharing are worked out, everything will be “perfect,” the Minister said.

S. Semmalai, veteran legislator and former Minister, said no party would like to confine itself to any particular constituency or district. It would strive for making its presence felt everywhere. It is against this context that the BJP’s functions have to be seen, he said.

“In fact, such preparatory work will be beneficial to the front, as a whole, once the alliance is firmed up,” he added.