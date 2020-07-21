BJP working against interests of Hindus: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said even though the BJP claimed that it was protecting the interests of the Hindus, it undermined their welfare by constantly working against the reservation policy.
“Are the SCs and the OBCs not Hindus? Are they enemies of Hindus? If the BJP is really interested in their welfare, the Prime Minister and the BJP government should ensure reservation for them in education and employment opportunities,” Mr. Stalin said.
He argued that though the SCs had 18% reservation, the BJP government had reduced it to 15%, and the decision would severely affect students belonging to the communities.
Death knell
“The OBCs should have got 50% reservation. But they are not able to get even 27%. The BJP government has signalled the death knell for the reservation policy,” he charged.
Mr. Stalin said since the BJP had realised that it could not tamper with the Constitution to undermine the reservation policy, it sought to achieve the same through other avenues.
Hopes dashed
“The introduction of NEET is one such example. It dashed the hopes of OBC and rural students who wanted to become doctors. Statistics reveal that OBC students could fill only 12% seats even though they are eligible for 27% reservation,” he pointed out.
