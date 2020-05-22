BJP workers stage protest in Puducherry

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre on Friday staged a protest near the Civil Supplies Department demanding distribution of free rice to yellow ration cardholders.

Holding placards, they urged the government to immediately distribute rice to yellow cardholders. Considering the lockdown restrictions, only a few leaders participated in the agitation adhering to personal distancing norms.

Nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan said the government had adequate funds to distribute rice to the beneficiaries. The distribution of rice would be of help to people during the crisis, he said.