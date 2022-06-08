BJP will rewrite Constitution if it gets two-thirds majority in RS: Chidambaram

If the BJP gets two-third majority in RS too, they will definitely rewrite the Constitution and our country will turn ours into a land of riots, warns Chidambaram

If the BJP gets two-third majority in RS too, they will definitely rewrite the Constitution and our country will turn ours into a land of riots, warns Chidambaram

The BJP is trying very hard to get a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha and if they achieve that, they will definitely rewrite the Constitution, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram claimed on Tuesday warning that if such a situation comes to a pass, the country will not remain peaceful anymore.

Mr. Chidambaram was speaking at the end of the two-day brainstorming meet of the Tamil Nadu Congress in Mamallapuram to deliberate on the resolutions passed at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

“They already have two-thirds in the Lok Sabha. They are trying very hard for two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha. If they get that, they will definitely rewrite the Constitution. Once they do that, this country will not remain a peaceful country anymore and will turn into a land of riots. We have to say this out loudly now itself, warn everyone. No point saying it after it happens. This has to be prevented,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

“There are 20 crore Muslims in India. How can you run a country without giving them economic, political rights? ”P. ChidambaramFormer Union Minister

The Congress leader charged the BJP was targetting Muslims, vilifying them to be in power just like in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. He said the BJP ruled 15 states but did not give any representation to Muslims. “This is not by accident. This is by design. There are 20 crore Muslims in India. How can you run a country without giving them economic, political rights? This is just madness,” Mr. Chidambaram said. He said this was not the Constitution framed by Dr. Ambedkar. He said people should remember that the BJP was trying to push India into a different path.

On the recent suspension of the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Delhi media cell head Naveen Kumar Jindal after outrage by a number of West Asian countries, Mr. Chidambaram said these two were “only loudspeakers of their master’s voice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others’, he said.

“Was it these two who started this type of rhetoric? They are only tools, arrows. The bows are held by their masters,” he said while welcoming the action against them.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the party will hold massive protests in various parts of the State from June 28 to July 1 against the BJP’s actions and policies.