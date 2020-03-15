BJP will reach out to Dalits, says Murugan

COIMBATORE

15 March 2020 15:58 IST

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will work harder to reach out to Dalits, the unit president L. Murugan told journalists in Coimbatore on Sunday.

“The objective of the party is to unite people of all castes and faith. But after my appointment, the party will work harder to reach out to Dalits and people from other communities as well to take them along as one,” he said.

In the run up to the next Assembly election, the party would reach out to workers across the State to enthuse them. Though there was no lag in its preparation, the BJP would ask its workers to intensify their preparation, he added. The party would take a collective decision on the election road map.

Calling for peace in Coimbatore, Mr. Murugan wanted the police to arrest those responsible for assaulting RSS worker Suryaprakash of Madukkarai and Hindu Munnani leader Anand. They had arrested only two of those involved in assaulting Mr Anand, he alleged.

“The police should show no leniency in acting against extremists as that is the only way to ensure prevalence of peace in the city,” he said.

Earlier, party leaders in Coimbatore gave a rousing reception to Mr. Murugan, who arrived here after taking over as the State unit chief a few days ago.