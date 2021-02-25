‘BJP will protect interests of T.N., Karnataka ryots’

Coimbatore

25 February 2021 01:10 IST

Cauvery-Gundar project will benefit both, says C.T. Ravi

The BJP will protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka farmers while implementing the Cauvery-Gundar interlinking project, party’s national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi said in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists, he responded to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s remarks that the State would not allow Tamil Nadu to use surplus water from Cauvery. “We [BJP] have treated both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka equally,” he claimed, asserting that the party would not politicise the issue and would ensure that farmers from both States benefit from this project.

He was here with BJP State president L. Murugan to inspect the arrangements at the CODISSIA trade fair complex grounds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a public meeting on Thursday.

The city came under a thick security blanket with the deployment of around 6,000 police personnel from over 10 districts ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit.

On the eve of his visit, Mr. Modi tweeted, “India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects.”