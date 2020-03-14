BJP will have a presence in the next Assembly: Murugan

14 March 2020 01:23 IST

‘Right now focus is on booth committees’

Tamil Nadu BJP’s newly appointed president L. Murugan, who took charge on Friday, said the BJP would work to win some seats in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Mr. Murugan said the party was primarily focussing on strengthening its booth committees and with the conclusion of its organisational elections, the party was now working to take its ideology to every section of society. “Tamil Nadu has been the biggest beneficiary of Central schemes and projects. We will ensure that the people of the State are aware of this. We will work towards addressing the various issues faced by the citizens of the State,” he told journalists. He said the party had won a number of seats in the recently concluded rural local body polls and would win more in the local body polls to the remaining seats. “We will have our MLAs in the State Assembly in the next elections,” Mr. Murugan said.

The party will hold urakka solvom, unmaiya solvom (We will tell loudly, we will tell the truth) rallies across the State from March 20 on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other issues.

On actor Rajinikanth's stand on his political entry, he said the BJP was interested only about its ideology and would work towards it.