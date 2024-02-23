February 23, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

The BJP will fulfil the common man’s dream of ensuring a clean administration in Tamil Nadu, said BJP State president K. Annamalai on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of his ‘En mann, en makkal’ yatra, he warned that the BJP will continue to hunt the ‘corrupt’ DMK ministers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the Parliamentary elections.

Plundering of natural resources like river sand, granite stones etc. and ‘scientific corruption’ in every scheme for the benefit of one family in Gopalapuram has denied the Tamils, the governance they were dreaming of all these years, he said.

The voters of Tamil Nadu will gift a crushing defeat to the Dravidian party. “We, on returning to power at the Centre in 2024, will hunt down legally all corrupt DMK ministers,” he vowed.

While the BJP had fulfilled all its 295 poll promises made in 2019, the DMK, after being elected to power in 2021, had abandoned its 511 poll promises including the repairing of Shenbhagavalli check-dam built in 1733 in the Western Ghats near Sankarankovil and the Rettaikulam irrigation scheme, for which late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj had laid foundation stone in 1964 before he demitted office.

“The voters of Tamil Nadu should back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure his victory, which will be the precursor to the double engine government to be formed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 2026,” Mr. Annamalai appealed.

Criticizing the DMK for having done nothing to improve irrigation, the BJP chief said that the Mr. Modi-led government would allocate ₹2.50 lakh crore for linking rivers. He also promised that two Navodhaya schools would be established in each district which would be named after late Kamaraj.

“Above all, we’ll close down all liquor shops in Tamil Nadu if the BJP is voted to power in the State in 2026. Instead, we’ll open toddy shops. This DMK government is banning the sale of coloured candy cotton while allowing sale of highly harmful liquor being distilled in the factories of DMK heavyweights,” Mr. Annamalai mocked.

Predicting that the BJP would win 37 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the Parliamentary election, Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran said the resounding victory would ultimately lead to overthrowing of the DMK government in the State.

