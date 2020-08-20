BJP will follow Hindu Munnani’s stand on Vinayaka Chaturthi, says L. Murugan

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 13:15 IST

The BJP State president’s statement came after the Tamil Nadu government, citing the Home Ministry’s COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, reiterated that installation of Vinayaka idols in public and taking out processions for immersions was banned

The Tamil Nadu BJP will follow the decision taken by the Hindu Munnani on the issue of installation of Vinayaka idols in public places on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Saturday, BJP state president L. Murugan said on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan’s statement came after the Tamil Nadu government, citing the Home Ministry’s COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, reiterated that installation of Vinayaka idols in public and taking out processions for immersions was banned.

Advertising

Advertising

“The BJP will follow the Hindu Munnani’s stand on the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations,” Mr. Murugan told reporters. “For the last 40 years, the Hindu Munnani has been placing Vinayaka idols in public during the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. No one is asking permission to take out processions, but only to place the idols in public,” he said.

He asked when other States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, and even the Union Territory of Puducherry have given the go-ahead for celebrations, why the Tamil Nadu government was reluctant to allow celebrations here.

“Tamil Nadu has already allowed Tasmac liquor outlets to open. The government has allowed small temples, even in Chennai to be opened. It is not clear why the government is not giving permission for Vinayaka Chaturthi,” Mr. Murugan said.

When pointed out that the government was citing the guidelines issued by the BJP government at the Centre and the guidelines were issued by Home Minister Amit Shah’s Ministry, Mr. Murugan said that the Ministry had issued guidelines on issuing e-passes for movement between places as well. “All other States however do not have the e-pass system. Only Tamil Nadu still has the e-pass system. The Centre’s guidelines allow for States to take certain decisions on their own,” he said.