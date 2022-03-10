BJP will capture power in 2024 or 2026 when elections are held: Annamalai

‘Stalin is being wrongly advised, his attitude towards the Centre will change in the coming days’

The BJP leader made the remarks following the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in four States.

The BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu in either 2024 or 2026, depending on when the Assembly election is held, and the winds of change in favour of the party have already started blowing in the State, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

He made the remarks following the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in four States.

“Irrespective of whether the election is held in 2024, if the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ is implemented, or in 2026, when the current DMK government’s five-year term ends, the BJP will face the polls and take the mantle of power,” he said.

When asked if the BJP would face the polls in an alliance with the AIADMK or seek the post of Chief Minister as it had done in other States, he said it was too premature to answer that question, and a decision would be made depending on when the election is held.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was being “wrongly advised” by his advisors to always oppose the Central government and take an anti-Centre stand with the notion that it will benefit the State. “But we have the confidence that his attitude will change in the coming days. He has the responsibility to bring the Central government’s schemes to the State for the benefit of its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders and cadre for the party’s victory in the Assembly polls, and said it showed the trust the people of the four States had in the BJP.