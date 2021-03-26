Tamil Nadu

BJP using AIADMK, AINRC to come to power: VCK chief

The BJP is using the AIADMK and the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) to come to power in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Member of Parliament and chief of VCK Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Thursday.

“If the BJP is using AIADMK to come to power in Tamil Nadu, it is using AINRC to establish its government in the Union Territory. But the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will reject communal forces,” he said, addressing a press conference at Kottakuppam near here.

Twin agenda

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP had adopted a twin policy for coming to power in the States not ruled it.

“It will either try to destroy the opposition or will first embrace a partner and then eliminate the ally to establish its rule,” he said.

He said the election manifesto of the party for the Union Territory would be released in a day or two.

Mr. Thirumavalavan later sought votes for candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

VCK nominee Angalane alias Deva Pozhilan is contesting from the Ozhukarai constituency.

