BJP urges Tamil Nadu CM to withdraw e-pass system as people are suffering

BJP Tamil Nadu president, L. Murugan, on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to cancel the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel during the COVID-19 lockdown. He said Tamil Nadu is the only State with such a process and lockdown relaxations are already in place in the State.
Last week, Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin had sought the abolition of the e-pass system. But Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had rejected the demand.
In a statement, Mr. Murugan said, “No other State in the country has this e-pass system. The relaxations from the lockdown have only increased. But people are suffering due to this process.”
The leader of the BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, said people now have to travel to work either within the district or outside their district, and many people are unable to get e-passes even for very important necessities. “Some people are trying to get e-passes through fraudulent means, while instances of fake e-passes being procured have also surfaced. Many married couples have been unable to meet each other, parents are unable to meet their children and many such instances are there,” he said.
Pointing out that people are suffering due to this, he requested Mr. Palaniswami to withdraw the system.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath