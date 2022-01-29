BJP trying to gain political mileage out of student’s death, says TNCC leader

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 01:02 IST

The BJP is trying to gain political mileage using the death by suicide of a Class XII girl in Thanjavur district and is attempting to bring the politics it practices in North India to Tamil Nadu, which was highly condemnable, said State Congress floor leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai accused the BJP of “wantonly slandering” the Tamil Nadu Government “for narrow political gains” despite the ongoing investigation into the girl’s death and assurances from the government that whoever is found guilty will be punished.

According to him, from the letter given by residents of Michaelpatti and the video of the girl, it was clear that there was no conversion bid.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai accused the BJP of trying to distort the social fabric of the State.