BJP trembles at the mention of INDIA, says Stalin

August 28, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was treating Tamil Nadu with a step-motherly attitude when it came to allocation of funds, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the State would get adequate funds only if the government was changed at the Centre.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that though the allocation to non-BJP-ruled States was low, the DMK government was working tirelessly to lead Tamil Nadu on the path of progress.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was treating Tamil Nadu in such a manner because it could not win an election in the State.

“There will be light only if the BJP government at the Centre is removed from power. The need of the hour is to eliminate the communal darkness that has engulfed the country. That is why the 23-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been created, and the BJP-led Centre trembles at the mention of the alliance,” he said.

Reiterating his claim that the “real India” supported the alliance of the Opposition parties, Mr. Stalin said the alliance would prove to be the dawn of the nation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He said the victory of the Opposition alliance across India would be complete only if it swept the polls in Tamil Nadu.