BJP to train 26,000 volunteers to curb COVID-19 in villages in TN, says Annamalai

BJP leaders at the State-level health volunteers workshop held at Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

The BJP has set a target to train 26,000 volunteers who will go to 13,000 villages across the State and help people fight the pandemic, State BJP president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking at the State-level health volunteers workshop at Tindivanam near here, he claimed that parties like the DMK which were preoccupied with criticising the BJP day in and day out, had now appreciated the performance of the Centre in containing the COVID-19 and the vaccination programme.

The party’s health volunteers will educate people amid fears of a third wave.

BJP leaders H. Raja, party co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy and former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan were present.


