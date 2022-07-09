BJP to support granddaughter of policeman killed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

The sports and skill development cell of the Tamil Nadu BJP will support the granddaughter of former constable J. Dharman, who died in the blast that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1991.

The party will sponsor D.R. Akshita, a national-level badminton player, for her future training and travel for official matches within India for a period of two years and will provide her badminton kits and other accessories for training and matches, a BJP press release said.