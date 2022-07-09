BJP to support granddaughter of policeman killed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination
The sports and skill development cell of the Tamil Nadu BJP will support the granddaughter of former constable J. Dharman, who died in the blast that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1991.
The party will sponsor D.R. Akshita, a national-level badminton player, for her future training and travel for official matches within India for a period of two years and will provide her badminton kits and other accessories for training and matches, a BJP press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.