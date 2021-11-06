BJP to stage protest over dam issue

T.N. entered into secret deal with Kerala: Annamalai

The BJP on Friday accused the State government of entering into a “secret deal” with the Kerala government on the Mullaperiyar dam issue and called for a protest on Monday to condemn the recent opening of the dam’s shutters when the water level was just 136 feet. Party cadre will hold a demonstration and lay siege to the Theni Collector’s Office, its State president K. Annamalai said in Srirangam.

He said the State government had given permission orally for the opening of the shutters, and demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin come clean on the “secret deal” with the Kerala government. Only Tamil Nadu has the authority to open the shutters of the dam. But the Kerala Revenue and Water Resources Ministers opened its shutters, he said.

Whenever the shutters were opened in the past, the Theni Collector and a Tamil Nadu Minister were present. But that was not the case this time. The DMK and its allies, including the Communists, have “betrayed” the interests of farmers from five districts, he said.

The inspection of the dam by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday was akin to “performing surya namaskar after one had turned blind,” he said. After giving up Tamil Nadu’s rights, the Minister is now visiting the dam to give lame reasons, Mr. Annamalai said.