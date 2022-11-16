BJP to stage protest on November 20 against transferring land from TANTEA to Forest Department

November 16, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said that the State government’s decision to transfer 2.152 hectares of land under the control of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) in the Nilgiris to the Forest department was against the interests of the repatriated Tamils dependent on TANTEA jobs for their livelihood.

Urging the State government to revoke the decision, he said that he will take part in a protest planned by his party in Gudalur in the Nilgiris district on November 20 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said that more than 15,000 families repatriated from Sri Lanka under the Sirimavo - Shastri Pact of 1964 were still dependent on TANTEA. The economic status of these families settled in places like Kothagiri, Coonoor, Gudalur and Pandalur have not seen any significant improvement over the years, he observed.

He said that the move to transfer the land was against the promise made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin before the election to regularise the employment of temporary workers of TANTEA. He said that the land transfer will force large number of employees to opt for voluntary retirement and put the future of 2,400 families in question.

Trending

Pointing out that the transfer of land was to tackle the financial loss faced by TANTEA, he argued that only ₹ 5.98 crore would be saved every year. He questioned the rationale behind making the repatriate Tamils “refugees” in their own land for such a nominal financial savings. It can be noted that the Forest Minister K. Ramachandran recently said that none of the workers would lose job because of the land transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT